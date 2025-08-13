Missouri’s Department Of Higher Education & Workforce Development Awarded For Excellence Statewide

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has received national recognition for helping Missourians get hired and advance their careers through skills assessments.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) recently received national recognition for helping Missourians get hired and advance their careers through skills assessments. During the ACT Summit in Nashville, MDHEWD was presented the ACT Workforce Policy Exemplar Award for leading the nation with 99 ACT Certified Work Ready Communities. More than 97 percent (112 of 115) of Missouri counties participate in the program.

Through the program, Missourians are eligible to take ACT WorkKeys assessments for free at Missouri Job Centers across the state, resulting in nearly 200,000 National Career Readiness Certificates issued statewide and nearly 5,500 employers that recognize these certificates in their hiring and training processes since the program began in 2012. This initiative is in partnership with the Missouri Economic Development Council, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Industries of Missouri (AIM), Missouri School Boards Association, Missouri Community College Association, and the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives to help advance the initiative.

“It takes workforce leaders, organizations, and employers working as one to support this initiative and ensure individuals equipped with qualifying skills are afforded the opportunity to find prosperous careers,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “Being honored with the ACT Workforce Policy Exemplar Award and recognized as the top state in the nation demonstrates Missouri’s commitment to helping our communities thrive.”

MDHEWD also accepted ACT Work Ready Community Awards on behalf of 50 counties that achieved new levels of ACT Work Ready Community certification during the past year. The counties include Adair, Audrain, Butler, Camden, Carroll, Carter, Cass, Chariton, Cole, Cooper, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Henry, Iron, Jackson, Jasper, Knox, Laclede, Lawrence, Lewis, Livingston, Macon, McDonald, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Saline, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, St. Francois, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Worth.

To be considered a Certified Work Ready Community, counties must gain support from businesses in the community and the workforce must earn National Career Ready Certificates. The certificates confirm to prospective employers that individuals have the essential work skills needed for success.

“The Certified Work Ready Community Initiative is a win-win for employees and employers,” said Julie Carter, Director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Missourians are able to exemplify their skills while employers boost their confidence in assembling a qualified workforce.”

To learn more about earning a National Career Readiness Certificate or recognizing it as an employer, visit jobs.mo.gov/jobseeker/ncrc. For more information about the ACT Work Ready Communities program, visit workreadycommunities.org.

About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or by following MDHEWD’s social media accounts.