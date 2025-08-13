Parents Encouraged To Re-boot Kids Sleeping Patterns Ahead Of School Starting

With the start of another school year just a week or so away, parents are being encouraged to adjust their child’s sleep schedule before going back to the classroom.

During the summer, kids tend to go to bed later, their body’s natural circadian rhythm adjusting to the later hours.

Cleveland Clinic sleep specialist Dr. Brian Chen suggests the earlier the better when it comes to preparing youngsters for their return to school….“If you start scoot it back now, it will be a gradual scooting back instead of a cold turkey flip back to school time, which could be really a shock for that first week of school.”

In addition, Chen says having a good bedtime routine is key to being able to fall asleep on time, and that bedtime routine should include things like getting your pajamas and brushing your teeth and getting into bed and relaxing.

However, it should not include things like using phones, screens, bright lights.