Mizzou Basketball Falls To Texas While Football Hangs Onto A Big Player

The newly ranked Mizzou Basketball Tigers lose at Texas last night.

Hard fought defensive battle, low scoring game.

Tigers LED late in the second-half, in fact controlled much of the final 20 minutes, but the Longhorns pull away late

61 to 53, The final.

The Tigers had been shooting lights out from beyond the arc as of late.

Not the case last night.

4 of 22 from deep.

That’s just 18%.

Only Tiger in double figures was Tamar Bates….He had 10 points, was four of eight from the floor.

Anthony Robinson eight points but did not have a single assist.

Next up for the Tigers, they will be home against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Tiger football team looks like they’ll be getting linebacker Tristan Newson back, as the NCAA is going to give an extra year of eligibility to former JUCO players