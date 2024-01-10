Mizzou Basketball Hits Highest Finishing Number Since 2013 Following Kentucky Game

We knew it would be a tough test for Mizzou basketball last night at #6 Kentucky and it certainly lived up to the billing.

Tigers were never out of this game and never quite felt like they were truly in it either.

Falling behind by 14 of the first half they would rally make it manageable at half time but never really quite closed the deal enough in the second half.

But a gutsy performance by senior Sean East once again had 19 points and that was in 32 minutes of play probably would have played 40 minutes again where he not dinged in the head by an elbow as he was playing defense, got a bit of a shiner under his left eye but would come back finish the ball game, had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals to go along with those 19 points as well.

Noah Carter led the way.

His best game maybe of the season so far had 20 points.

Mizzou was much better at getting to the free throw line.

They made 17 of their 22 free throws for 77 percent but Kentucky a very good team.

Mizzou tries to get their first conference win of the year Saturday when they take on South Carolina and Mizzou football their final ranking in the Associated Press poll for the season has Mizzou at #8 in the country.

It’s their highest finish since finishing number 5 in 2013.