Missouri Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To Costs Of Being A Smoker

There are an estimated 28.3 million tobacco users in the U.S. with the economic costs of smoking totaling more than $600-billion per year.

But where does Missouri rank in that study put together by the personal finance website WalletHub.com?

Missouri overall came in at #50 in the study actually ranking 51st in out-of-pocket and financial-opportunity costs per smoker. Other rankings for Missouri included 27th in health-care costs per smoker, 39th in income loss per smoker and 16th in other costs per smoker.

Total cost per smoker over a year, according to WalletHub, came in just over $60,000 and more than $2.8 million over a lifetime.

The Financial Cost of Smoking in Missouri (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

Overall rank for Missouri: 50 th

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $115,282 (Rank: 51 st )

– $115,282 (Rank: 51 ) Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $2,053,449 (Rank: 51 st )

– $2,053,449 (Rank: 51 ) Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $176,118 (Rank: 27 th )

– $176,118 (Rank: 27 ) Income Loss per Smoker – $527,412 (Rank: 39 th )

– $527,412 (Rank: 39 ) Other Costs per Smoker – $12,060 (Rank: 16 th )

– $12,060 (Rank: 16 ) Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $2,884,320

Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $60,090



