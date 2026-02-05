Mizzou Basketball Sees Sophomore Player’s Season End After Injury Last Week

The news is not great, but expected, for Mizzou basketball sophomore Annor Boateng, who suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Saturday’s win over Mississippi State.

Now we learned that Boateng underwent successful surgery Monday for a left leg injury and his season is now finish.

Certainly disappointing for a guy with electric athleticism.

And actually it put together his best 20 seconds of the season right before the unfortunate injury struck Mizzou on the road Saturday.

