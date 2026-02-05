New UM Project Could Change How Farmers & Ranchers Handle Fencing

The future of fencing could be changing for farmers and ranchers thanks to a groundbreaking project being conducted by the University of Missouri.

Officials with the Regenerative Agriculture Center recently received a $900,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation which is allowing them to work with five Missouri producers to beta test a high-tech virtual fencing solution.

This system uses GPS-enabled collars and a simple mobile app to guide animals with sound and mild shock cues, and allows for no posts or wires on the land.

The University says the project is specifically designed for Missouri farmers whose animals graze on cover crops, which are plants that protect and improve soil during the time of year when cash crops are not being grown.

You can read more about the project from UM Extension here: https://showme.missouri.edu/2026/no-fences-needed-gps-collars-show-virtual-fencing-is-next-frontier-of-livestock-grazing/