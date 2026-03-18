Mizzou Basketball Set For Miami Game Friday – Football Gets New Local Recruit

Let’s get to some Mizzou news….till a couple of days in front of their NCAA Tournament matchup, but de facto home game against the Miami Hurricanes Friday night in downtown Saint Louis.

Some news about some future Tigers and maybe the greatest recruit to ever come to Mizzou.

Jason Crowe Junior out of California named a Naismith first team All American.

We saw Crowe Junior break the California high school scoring record earlier this season and absolutely elite guard is coming to Mizzou next year along with Aidan Chronister and Tony Bryant.

Bryant also viewed as a five star recruit.

Now…It’s also a busy season for Mizzou football recruiting on the high school level.

And it looks like Eli Drinkwitz is starting to clean up once again, bringing in a product from inside the state.

Tight end Jack Brown out of St. Charles, MO, appears to be the latest to commit to coach Drinkwitz.

He would be part of the recruiting class of 2027.

Briggs Great size and physicality to the position.

6 foot five, 220 lbs chooses Mizzou over Kansas State, Illinois and Arizona State