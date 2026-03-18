Osage Beach Named For The 26th Time In “Achievement For Excellence” In Financial Reporting

Another year, another Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the City of Osage Beach.

For the 26th year in a row, the city has received that recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association which recognizes governments going above and beyond in its financial reporting for its elected officials, the public and its residents.

City Treasurer Karri Bell says the recognition reflects the work of a strong team behind the numbers while Administrator Devon Lake says the recognition also speaks to the professionalism of that team.

It also leaves no doubt that the city plans to be named this year to its 27th straight year to receive the certificate.