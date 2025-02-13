Mizzou Bounces Back To Win Over The Oklahoma Sooners

What a bounce back for number 21 Mizzou basketball last night at home against their old rivals from the Big Eight, the Oklahoma Sooners.

It was a resounding 8258 win for the Tigers.

Mark Mitchell was dominant. He scores a career high 25 points, had 7 rebounds, a couple of steals for Mizzou.

Caleb Grill comes off the bench and resumed his lights out. three-point shooting, three of four from beyond the arc, 15 points to go along with five rebounds.

Next up for the Tigers, they’ll be on the road at Georgia come Saturday afternoon.