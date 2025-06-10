Mizzou Expects To Pay Student Athletes As Part Of New Settlement Nationwide

Well, college sports front and center in the headlines, of course.

You’ve got college baseball winding down.

A lot of people talking about the house settlement that came down late over the weekend that will now allow universities to pay their student athletes directly.

You don’t have to opt in.

You don’t have to pay your athletes, but there will be a salary cap of $20.5 million.

NIL still exists, but those will have to be real true name, image and likeness deals, not a pay for play scenario, which is what NIL had become over the last few years.

Now Mizzou expects to pay up to that salary cap of $20.5 million.

Although they haven’t officially announced what that breakdown will be.

You got to expect a large portion of it will be going to football.

And coach Eli Drinkwitz landing a few key recruits, one from the Fort Lauderdale area, 4 star wideout Jabari Brady, 6 foot three, 200 pounds, he committed over the weekend.

And then yesterday, Isaac Jensen out of Omaha, NE, a tight end he’s believed to be a three star fruit becomes the 4th commitment for the Tigers in the 2026 cycle.