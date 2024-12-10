Mizzou Faces Fine For Field Rushing Of Kansas Border War

Mizzou has been fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference for the court storming after the upset against Kansas in the Border War on Sunday.

The second time the University of Missouri has dealt with a fine like this.

They also had one handed down after they beat Kansas State in football the fall of 2023.

Mizzou guard Tamar Bates has been named the SEC’s player of the week.

He scored 29 in the victory against The Jayhawks.

In Football news….Mizzou wide receiver McKay Miller.

He is the first significant player officially into the transfer portal for the Tigers.

Had a disappointing season, caught just three passes here in 2024.