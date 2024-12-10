MODOT Continues To Focus On Pre-Treatment Of Area Bridges During Cold Temps

MoDOT crews remain busy trying to get a jump on any wintry weather Mother Nature may deliver.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says, despite what seems like a pretty mild forecast, the main focus in the lake area is to apply a pre-treatment especially on bridges.

“We typically go out on Mondays and Thursdays potentially, and pretreat our bridges based on the the temperatures that we can expect throughout the weekend and through the week. What that does, beet juice has a lower freezing temperature and what it does, it prevents the bridges from frosting.”

Otherwise, Roeger also says that staffing for the winter season appears to be adequate but, at the same time, also urges motorists to be patient since many of the MoDOT employees are new, or relatively new, without a lot of experience on the roadways.