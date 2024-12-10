fbpx

Wed. Dec 11th, 2024

 

Fire Causes Damage To Multiple Buildings In Lake Ozark

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, December 10th, 2024

A vacant Lake Ozark house and detached garage are destroyed while a second house suffered minor damage after an open burn, on a burn day, got away from a neighbor.

That’s according to the Lake Ozark Fire District which says the call to Trail Road, off Village Marina Road, was received around 12:45 Monday afternoon.

Assisting at the scene were the Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Rocky Mount and Mid-County fire districts along with the Miller County Ambulance District.

There were no injuries and personnel were on the scene for about three hours.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, December 10th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony