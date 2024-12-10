Fire Causes Damage To Multiple Buildings In Lake Ozark

A vacant Lake Ozark house and detached garage are destroyed while a second house suffered minor damage after an open burn, on a burn day, got away from a neighbor.

That’s according to the Lake Ozark Fire District which says the call to Trail Road, off Village Marina Road, was received around 12:45 Monday afternoon.

Assisting at the scene were the Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Rocky Mount and Mid-County fire districts along with the Miller County Ambulance District.

There were no injuries and personnel were on the scene for about three hours.