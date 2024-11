Mizzou football in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season land at #24

Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami and Texas round out the top five.

And then there’s Brady Cook, Tiger quarterback.

Will he give it a go Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners?

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz would not comment on Cook’s status.

The first injury report will be available later on tonight.

Drinkwitz did say if Cook doesn’t go, Drew Pine is his QB.