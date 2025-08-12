fbpx

Mizzou Football May Have Had A “Big Shakeup” On Offensive Line

On now to Mizzou football, where big shake up on the offensive line might have happened on Monday.

Nothing definitive, but reporters saw a drill that featured Kaden Green moving from left guard to left tackle.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz said over the weekend he’d have a new look offensive line for this week.

Could this be that new look offensive line where Green is a preseason All American at left guard?

He’s a bit unproven when it comes to left tackle.

Big Dom Judice transfer from the University of Michigan moved over to left guard.

Reporter Brendan Matthews