Former Camdenton Laker Has Record Breaking Year – Now Playing With Mizzou

Coming up this Camdenton Laker football season, it’ll be strange not to see one of the Durnin brothers on the field.

One of those Durnin brothers, however, really shining in the world of college baseball.

Kam Durnin, who was transferred into the Mizzou program, has had a record-breaking summer in the Appalachian League.

Kam has 51 runs driven in, it’s an Appalachian League record and he’s been named the Appalachian League Player of the Year.

So congratulations to Kam Durnin and can’t wait to see what he does for the Tiger baseball team next spring.

*Photo courtesy of Kam Durnin on X