Mizzou Football Opponents For 2025 Announced – Former Mizzou Director Recognized

We haven’t even come close to kicking off the 2024 SEC football season.

Of course, Texas and Oklahoma joining the league in 2024 for the SEC announcing yesterday the football opponents for 2025 and it will remain for now an eight game conference schedule for Mizzou

The same opponents back again, but it will be inverted home and away alternate home and road venues.

The Tigers get Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A &M at home, Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt will all be on the road.

How about this former Mizzou athletics director Desiree Reed -Francois.

She has been named the NACDA athletics director of the year.

Of course, Reed -Francois has already taken over as the AD at Arizona but honored for a lot of her work done at Mizzou.