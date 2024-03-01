Mizzou Football Practice Kicking Off As Team Prepares For Next Season

Well, Mizzou continues spring football practices up in Columbia.

We’re getting an early taste on what a Heisman race could look like next year.

A couple of Tigers will be in the mix.

This is an expansive list that has Georgia quarterback Carson back in Texas.

Quarterback Queen yours as the favorites, but Mizzou a little further down the list.

Maybe a little too far.

Brady cook 50 to one and wide receiver Luther burden.

A hundred to one to win the Heisman trophy.

Some interesting numbers for sure.

Mizzou basketball on their home floor.

Tomorrow night they’ll take on Ole Miss.

That game will tip off at 730