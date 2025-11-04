Mizzou Hits The Court Winning 88 To 67

Opening day in college basketball in the Missouri Tigers traveling out east to take on the Howard Bison.

The Tigers getting up and down the floor, a lot of players getting into the ball game and what turned out to be a comfortable 88 to 67 win.

Although at times sloppy play from the Tigers, evidenced by their work on the free throw line.

Just 10 of 21, less than 48%.

Yet the Tigers electric from beyond the arc, 10 of 19.

They shoot it almost 53% from three newcomer Sean Phillips transfers in from Arizona State, 16 points, 11 rebounds.

Tigers have a lot of size.

They showed that on in the win.

Anthony Robinson a little slow to get out of the gates. He had eight.

Mark Mitchell just nine points.

The Tigers best bets at getting all conference players, not their best work.

Mizzou right back at it again on Friday night.

They’ll take on Simo.