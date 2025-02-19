Mizzou Jumps 10 Points In Rankings Ahead Of Wednesday Night Game

College basketball…..what a big one tonight in como #15 Mizzou hosting #4 Alabama.

Now the Tigers already have a pretty sparkly resume.

If the brackets came out today, Mizzou would probably be a five seed.

But a win over a top five team like Alabama would springboard Mizzou into more than likely getting one of those protected seeds.

Which means they could play close to home in the 1st 2 rounds of the Big Dance.

Possibly a place like Wichita, KS which would be very close driving distance for Tiger basketball fans.

Tigers getting a little more love now the national polls as well.

After an undefeated week, beating Oklahoma and winning at Georgia, Tigers now ranked #15 in The Associated Press poll, they find themselves #16 in the latest coaches rankings.

And how about Mizzou, football’s transfer class for 2025 being touted by the likes of 247 Sports?

Damon Wilson, an edge rusher that transfers in from Georgia ranked as the second best transfer in all of college football, had three sacks for Georgia last year.