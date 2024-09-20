Mizzou Looks Good Ahead Of Vanderbilt Game This Saturday

Mizzou Football getting set to take on Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Tigers roughly a three-touchdown favorite.

They’ve got a real weapon on special teams following the departure of Harrison Mevis.

How about what Blake Craig has done?

Named the SEC special teams player of the week on Monday.

Tuesday he was named the top performer for the Lou Grossa Awards Star of the week, given to the country’s best kicker.

The SEC injury report is out.

No real issues for the Tigers other than safety….. Joseph Charleston listed as questionable.