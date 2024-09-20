Miller County Commission Looking To Award Bid For Midway Road Construction

Much needed pavement repairs to Midway Road in Miller County are expected to be a step closer following next Monday morning’s county commission meeting.

The commission will be meeting in chambers, in Tuscumbia, for a bid opening and to award a contract for the work. The bid opening will begin at 11:00.

Business will then continue for the county commission on Wednesday when three candidates are interviewed between 8am and 10am for the vacant custodial/light maintenance position.