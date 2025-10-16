Mizzou Maybe Getting A Few Awards Before Football Season Ends

Plenty of potential awards to come the way of Mizzou football before this season is over.

Linebacker Josiah Trotter has been added to the Lombardi Award mid season watch list and this of course goes to the outstanding lineman or linebacker at the end of the season.

And Trotter has been a revelation for the Tigers at the middle linebacker position.

And how about Ahmad Hardy leading the SEC in rushing?

He’s a mid season all American According to the Sporting News, CBS Sports and The Athletic.