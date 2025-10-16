Golden Glove Awards Announces For 3 Royals Players

The baseball playoffs are rolling on in both the ALCS and the NLCS, but we already have finalists announced for the Gold Glove Awards, which will be revealed later on during the offseason.

The Royals with three finalists, Mikael Garcia at third base, Bobby Witted shortstop and Kyle Isbell in center field for the Cardinals, even in an off year, they have plenty of defense to be excited about.

Victor Scott, the second, is a finalist out in center field, while Mason Win is a finalist at shortstop.