Mizzou Preparing For Upcoming “Critical Football Games” And More

Mizzou football getting ready for another critical game…..they’re all going to be critical now moving forward.

Saturday, they’ll take on the Auburn Tigers in Columbia.

Some concern about Luther Burden’s help, but Pete Thammill of ESPN reporting late Monday afternoon that it looks like Burden is going to be cleared to play and the injury not considered to be serious.

Although official word from coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff will come later on this week.

Mizzou basketball has been picked to finish 13th in the SEC this year.

The pre season poll coming out on Monday.

Also The Associated Press top 25 pre season poll out as well.

No surprise here at the Kansas Jayhawks, voted the top