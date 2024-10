Well we are a few days removed from the Royals getting bounced from the American League Division Series, but a lot of good feelings coming out of a Cinderella type of run to a wild card spot and a wild card series win, ultimately losing it to the New York Yankees.

Season ending press conference for the Royals on Monday.

Not a lot of big news to come out of it other than it looks like the entire coaching staff will come back in tact.