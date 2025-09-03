Mizzou Sees Injuries As Team Begins Season

Well, the news is not great on this Wednesday for Young Mizzou place kicker Blake Craig, who really burst onto the season last year as a freshman, replacing the big shoes of Harrison Mevis.

But Craig stepped in and became one of the more consistent kickers the entire Southeastern Conference.

A lot was being counted on from Craig here in 2025, but he suffered an injury in last week’s game against Central Arkansas on the kickoff team.

He was helped off the field at that point and did not return to the game well.

Now the full extent of the injury is known and again, it’s not good.

A complete tear of the ACL, Craig will miss the remainder of the 2025 college football season for the Tigers.

That means yet another freshman, a true freshman, will have the responsibilities of kicking for the Tigers, that being Robert Meyer.

Now some good news.

He had opportunities on 4 PA TS last week after Craig’s exit, but Meyer did not have a chance to attempt a field goal.

He more than likely will have that opportunity when the Tigers play Kansas Saturday in the renewal of the Border War.