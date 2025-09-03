New Poll Shows American’s Feelings On Tipping

There’s a new CBS News YouGuv poll on tipping.

66% say compared to a few years ago tipping is expected in more places, and among those people, 55% say being expected to tip in more places is a bad thing.

Just 14% say it’s a good thing while 39% see tipping as a way to say thanks or fairly compensate people, and more than 40% say it depends.

In another survey, data from Bankrate suggests many Americans have negative feelings about tipping culture – with 41 percent of those surveyed saying it’s out of control.

A majority – 63 percent – have at least one negative view towards the practice.

Still, the survey suggests tipping is *up*, and Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman predicts it’s not going away.

Rossman says…“People are not feeling great about tipping, but they are actually tipping a little better than they were last year. After steadily declining for the past 4 years, tipping is up this year. Gen Zers are the worst tippers by far. Some of these numbers are really shocking. Only a quarter of Gen Zers always tip their hairstylist or barber. Only 43% of Gen Zers always tip at a sit down restaurant. I feel that is shockingly low.”

Rossman says negative views include feelings that businesses should “pay their staff, rather than relying so much on tips,” with 38% saying they’re annoyed with those pre-entered tip screens.

Older generations are more likely to tip, with 20% being the sweet spot.

Rossman also says “One thing’s for sure, I don’t see tipping going away anytime soon.”