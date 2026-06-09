Mizzou Set To Take On St. Louis University In Non-Conference Schedule

Well, we were waiting for it to become official and it has.

Mizzou will be taking on Saint Louis University in the non conference portion of the schedule this upcoming season.

It becomes a three-year contract.

All the games will be played at Enterprise Center in downtown Saint Louis.

So a neutral floor environment for Mizzou.

They’re expected to be a preseason top 25 group and that could also be said for SLU, although they do lose their best player, Robbie Avila.

He graduates and moves on

For the Tigers, Quite the non conference slate now with SLU, Nebraska, Marquette, Kansas, Illinois and Pittsburgh in the ACC-SEC Challenge.