Highway Patrol Reports Two Accidents & Four Arrests Over The Past Weekend

The highway patrol reports two accidents and four arrests from over the weekend in the lake area.

The first accident happened early Sunday morning on U.S. 50 at Lewis Drive in Morgan County when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck an embankment.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The second accident happened late Sunday night when a vehicle hydroplaned before leaving the roadway and overturning. Two people suffered minor injuries in that accident.

Otherwise, three people were arrested by the highway patrol over the weekend in Camden County…one for alleged DWI, one for BWI and one for driving while revoked.

The fourth arrest happened in Morgan County for possession of a controlled substance.