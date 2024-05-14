Mizzou Softball Ready To Host Regionals In COMO

The University of Missouri softball team is hosting the Regionals in Columbia!

With 64 teams invited to the dance, the top 16 have the opportunity to host and the Lady Tigers of Mizzou are in the top 8.

Mizzou will open play on Friday, May 17 at Mizzou Softball Stadium against Omaha, in the 2nd game of the day following after the Indiana and Washington game. The four teams in the Columbia regional are Mizzou, Omaha, Indiana and Washington.

Game time for the Mizzou game is at 4:30 p.m CST.

In the Fayetteville Regional, the Ohio Valley Conference Champion Southeast Missouri will face Arkansas. First pitch for that game is set for 7:30 p.m. CST.

Arizona (34-16-1) and Villanova (31-22) will also compete in the Fayetteville Regional.

ALSO

In basketball, we know the opponents next year for Mizzou in the SEC.

They will play Arkansas home and road.

They will play Vanderbilt home and road.

The newest member of the SEC, the Oklahoma Sooners, will be a home and road opponent for the Tigers.