Delays Continue On Grand Glaize Bridge Repainting Due To Weather

Motorists who had been hoping for the maintenance work to be finished sooner than later on the Grand Glaize bridges in Osage Beach will have to wait a little longer.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says weather is causing a delay for that work to be finished.

“Not likely to happen this week…that we can wrap up everything happening at the Grand Glaize Bridge, with a couple of days lost last week and likely a couple of days to be lost this week.”

In the meantime, Roeger does say that mowing has begun around the district as well as some scheduled roadwork in parts of Laclede County.