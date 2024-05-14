Skinner Faces Another Federal Child Porn Indictment

The United States Department of Justice continues to go after former Camden County deputy and Macks Creek School Resource Officer Darrin Skinner.

A release from the Western District of Missouri says the new indictment filed on Tuesday replaces the criminal complaint filed last week against Skinner in which he was charged with Distributing child pornography. The superseding indictment includes the original charge plus one count each of receiving and possessing child porn.

It’s alleged, according to Me-We network, that the email address Skinner used was a member of several sexually themed social groups which led to an original case which includes 14 child porn charges being filed in Camden County.

As of Tuesday, that case remained filed in public view on Case.net with a pre-trial conference scheduled for early September. Skinner remains being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.