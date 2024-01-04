Osage Beach BOA Meeting Set For Wednesday At 5:30

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together today for its first regular meeting of the new year with only a handful of items to take care of.

One unfinished business item will deal with approving a $224,000 lift station rehab project.

Among the new business items…renewal of an agreement with St. Louis County dealing with the city’s prescription drug monitoring program and discussion about pursuing a local use tax in the city applied to online out-of-state purchases.

Today’s Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, a day early due to a conflict tomorrow, will begin at 5:30 in city hall.