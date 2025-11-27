Mizzou Tigers Pick Up Another Basketball Win

Mizzou basketball got off to a fast start last night and never looked back in route to a 98-66 win over Winless South Carolina State.

The Tigers improved to 7 & 0.

And the headline here, the debut of young Trent Burns, making his first start in a Tiger uniform.

Highly decorated recruit standing 7 feet 5 inches.

Didn’t play at all last year due to injury and missed the first six games of this season.

Banged up as well, but Burns comes in goes perfect.

Three of three from the floor. 7 points, 3 rebounds and a block.

We’ll see if he is able to be a factor for the Tigers the rest of the way.

Leading the team in scoring was the transfer out of Arizona State, the big man Sean Phillips.

17 points, 8 rebounds and a couple of blocks.

Mark Mitchell always consists in 15 points, 7 rebounds and six assists.