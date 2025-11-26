Reported Arrest Made Following Late Night High-Speed Pursuit Which Started in Camden County

One person is apparently in custody following a late night high-speed pursuit that started in Camden County.

Scanner traffic indicates that the sequence of events started around 11:30 Tuesday night when a Camden County deputy attempted to pull over a white chevy for a back light being out in the area of Pier-31 Road near Camdenton.

The subject, identified as a possible individual out of St. Clair, hit the gas exiting highway-5 at least once before getting back on and, at one point, entering opposite lane traffic while leading deputies at speeds of up to more than 100-miles-per-hour.

The pursuit stretched through the Greenview and Sunrise Beach areas before reportedly coming to an end in Laurie with the driver being taken into custody.

No other details are available at this time. KRMS News will release those official details when made available.