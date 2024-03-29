MLB Opening Day Sees Losses For Both Missouri Teams

Fri. Mar 29th, 2024
Baseball’s opening day in the books.
Both the Royals and Cardinals were losers on Thursday.
Let’s start in Kansas City.
Cole Reagan’s the young lefty. Spectacular, in fact, record -breaking for the Royals.
His nine strikeouts set a Kansas City opening day.
Mark, he did allow two runs on five hits over six innings and took the loss as the Twins beat the Royals by a score of four to one.
Just five hits for Kansas City on the day.
They could not figure out Minnesota ace Pablo Lopez who gave up a run on four hits over seven innings of work.
The only real offensive highlight for Kansas City, Michael Garcia, in the lead -off spot to start the game, a lead -off homer for the Royals, but it comes in defeat four to one the final.
Not much better for the Cardinals.
A 7 -1 loss in LA to the Dodgers.
Miles Michaelis can’t get through five.
He’d allow home runs to Mookie Betts and to Freddie Freeman.
Paul Goldschmidt, who he hit barely over a hundred in spring training, had three hits to account for all of the Cardinal hits.
He also provided the only run, a home run, in the fourth inning.
Victor Scott did steal his first career base in his MLB debut