Two people are injured early Thursday evening in a two-vehicle accident on Route-52 at Highway-54 in Miller County.

The highway patrol says a 16-year-old male juvenile, from Eldon, pulled in out front of the car driven by 68-year-old Mitzi McCormick, also from Eldon.

McCormick suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 95-year-old Betty Counter of Eldon, suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Lake Regional. The other driver was not hurt.