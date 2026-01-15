Versailles Man Already Facing Sex-Related Charges Now Charged with Possessing Child Porn

A Versailles man already with open felony cases of rape, statutory rape and child molestation faces more trouble now with 10 counts of possessing child porn filed against him.

The probable cause statement filed in Morgan County alleges that a cellphone and a Snapchat account connected to 23-year-old Tristian Washia-Mayhew contained multiple pictures and videos including pornographic content of himself, and messages including photographs that had been sent to Washia-Mayhew by at least three juvenile females.

Bond on the new charges was set at $100,000 with an arraignment date which had been set for Thursday (01-15-2026).

Washia-Mayhew is also scheduled to be back in court in May for the beginning of his trials on the previous charges.