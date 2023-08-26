MO Attorney General Joins 23 States Urging Congress To Enact Hunting Heritage & Education Act

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office becomes the most recent to join a coalition of 23 other states in urging Congress to enact the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act.

The bill, according to Bailey, would protect funding for school archery, hunting and firearm safety courses being taught in public schools nationwide…programs the Biden Administration has threatened to defund.

Bailey and the coalition note that forcing public schools to end the programs will make it more likely that students will act recklessly around firearms and lead to more injuries to themselves and others.

The coalition’s letter to Congress can be found below: