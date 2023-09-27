MO Attorney General Sues Company For Providing Services Without Mental Health Assesements

State Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has a Missouri provider in the crosshairs of a lawsuit for providing gender transition interventions to minors.

Bailey’s office alleges that Southampton Community Healthcare, Inc, provided services such as puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones, without a comprehensive mental health assessment as required by state law before the Save Adolescents from Experimentation, or SAFE, Act went into effect last month.

The lawsuit further notes that Southampton’s own witnesses “acknowledged in open court that providing the gender interventions without the mental health assessment is contrary to the medical standard of care.

The lawsuit is seeking full restitution for victims who underwent the transition procedures without the mental health assessment, a civil penalty of $1,000 for each violation and an injunction to halt future violations.