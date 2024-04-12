MO Attorney General Wins In STL Court With Request For Documents From Planned Parenthood Clinics

Calling it a big day in Missouri, state Attorney General Andrew Bailey responded after obtaining a court order from St. Louis City Circuit Court forcing Planned Parenthood to turn over documents exposing gender transition interventions performed on children.

Bailey says no stone will be left unturned as his office gets to the bottom of how the clandestine network of clinics has subjected Missouri children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery, often without parental consent.

A-G Bailey is now 3-for-3 in court battles across the state to force clinics performing gender transition interventions on children to comply with his investigations.