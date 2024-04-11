MODOT Looking At Possible Roundabout Option For I-70 & US 54 Exit At Kingdom City

Future planned improvements to the I-70 interchange in Kingdom City begin to come into focus.

The improvements submitted to the Kingdom City Stakeholder Group are significantly different than the last design previously released and will be up for discussion during a meeting of the stakeholders on the 23rd of this month.

The design takes away the traffic-control stoplights and, essentially, will send traffic onto a round-about style interchange.

A couple public meetings have been scheduled to take comments on the proposed work…the first in Columbia on May 1st and the second on May 2nd in Kingdom City.

More information on the project can be found on MoDOT’s website.