MODOT Asks Drivers To Focus On Road & Pay Attention To Work Zones

With traffic expected to increase exponentially in the next month or two at Lake of the Ozarks, MoDOT is reminding motorists of the dangers of distracted driving.

Figures show, in 2023 alone, distracted driving contributed to 588 work zone crashes and five of the 35 fatalities that occurred in the work zone crashes.

There was also an increase of more than 60 incidents with MoDOT vehicles equipped with attenuators which are designed to minimize injuries and fatalities.

In Missouri, drivers can face criminal charges for accidents resulting in property damage, injury or death.