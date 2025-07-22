MO Attorney General’s Office Joins Coalition Requesting NCAA Reinstate Women’s Records Stripped by Biological Men

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has joined a coalition of 26 other states and territories demanding that the NCAA reinstate women’s records, titles, awards and recognitions that were stripped away under the Biden Administration’s policies allowing biological men to compete against the women.

The A-G’s argue that it’s a step the NCAA should take to preserve the integrity of Title-IX and show support to the women who were harmed by the policy.

The U.S. Department of Education, earlier this year, also penned a letter asking the NCAA to validate the recognitions.

The full letter to the NCAA can be viewed on the Missouri Attorney General’s website.