Active Shooter Training Continues

The guns aren’t real and there is no ammunition being used but the exercise is very real to help law enforcement prepare for the unthinkable…an active shooter situation in a school building.

Those scenarios recently unfolded in different lake area school districts.

An active shooter drill was conducted at the end of June in the Osage District and, more recently, last week at Eldon High School with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office teaming up with other law enforcement from around the area for the drill.

Sheriff Louie Gregorie says the training is vital so law enforcement can be prepared to respond and act quickly to protect all involved.

The training was provided at no cost due to funding from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.