MO Auditor’s Office Plans To Release Miller County Audit Files Soon

The Missouri State Auditor’s Office hopes to generate additional efficiency and accountability by shining the piercing light of transparency on Miller County.

That’s according to a release from Scott Fitzpatrick’s office which also says the office plans to pull back the curtain so the people of the county can get a good luck at how their county government is performing and how it can improve.

Responding to the auditor’s information, Commissioner Don Abbett tells KRMS News that the county still has not received any results of a regularly scheduled 2023 audit and the last results received from the state detailed a performance audit from 2018 in which the county was given a rating of “fair”.

Since then, any shortcomings on the report, according to Abbett, have been remedied or corrected in compliance with the state auditor’s office.

The auditor’s office, just last week, met with Miller County officials in an entrance meeting before announcing that the regularly scheduled audit has begun.