Early-Morning Fire Destroys Shawnee Bend Area Home

A Shawnee Bend area home is destroyed by an early-morning fire.

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joe Laplant says the call was received around 3:40 Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Via Cresta Drive, off Route-MM.

Upon arrival, the two-story house was well involved and already had partially collapsed. A nearby fireboat which responded to a report of an apparent bridge jumper in Lake Ozark arrived and started the initial attack while mutual aid was summoned from the Gravois and Osage Beach districts.

It took about two-and-a-half hours to bring under control with a cause of the blaze considered to be undetermined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No one was home at the time but one firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion.

Also assisting were Lake West Ambulance, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County 9-1-1, Public Water and Sewer District #4 and COMO Electric.