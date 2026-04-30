MO Dept. of Conservation Puts Motorists on Alert for Testudines

If you think you’re seeing more turtles on the roadways around the lake area, you probably are.

That’s the word from the Missouri Department of Conservation which says the springtime rains and warmer weather are encouraging the testudines (reptile talk) to emerge and start their annual searches for food and mating purposes.

The MDC also says to be on the lookout when driving for turtles, which are cold-blooded, because they tend to take time basking on warm asphalt.

If you encounter one on the roadway, check first for traffic before you try steering around it and, if you decide to stop and help it to the other side, again check for traffic first and then help it to the side in the direction it is traveling.